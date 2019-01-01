|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fiesta Restaurant Gr’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR).
The latest price target for Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) was reported by Raymond James on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting FRGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) is $10 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiesta Restaurant Gr.
Fiesta Restaurant Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fiesta Restaurant Gr.
Fiesta Restaurant Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.