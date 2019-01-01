Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc owns two fast-casual restaurant brands: Pollo Tropical, which offers Caribbean-inspired food, and Taco Cabana, which offers Mexican food. Collectively, the company owns and operates more than 300 restaurants in the southern United States. Roughly three-quarters of all Pollo Tropical restaurants are located in Florida. Taco Cabana restaurants are located almost exclusively in Texas. The company also franchises restaurants in Central and South America, which account for a very small portion of total company revenue.