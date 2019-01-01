QQQ
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc owns two fast-casual restaurant brands: Pollo Tropical, which offers Caribbean-inspired food, and Taco Cabana, which offers Mexican food. Collectively, the company owns and operates more than 300 restaurants in the southern United States. Roughly three-quarters of all Pollo Tropical restaurants are located in Florida. Taco Cabana restaurants are located almost exclusively in Texas. The company also franchises restaurants in Central and South America, which account for a very small portion of total company revenue.

Fiesta Restaurant Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fiesta Restaurant Gr (FRGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fiesta Restaurant Gr's (FRGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fiesta Restaurant Gr (FRGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) was reported by Raymond James on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting FRGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fiesta Restaurant Gr (FRGI)?

A

The stock price for Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) is $10 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fiesta Restaurant Gr (FRGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiesta Restaurant Gr.

Q

When is Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) reporting earnings?

A

Fiesta Restaurant Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Fiesta Restaurant Gr (FRGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fiesta Restaurant Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Fiesta Restaurant Gr (FRGI) operate in?

A

Fiesta Restaurant Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.