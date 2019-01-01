QQQ
Range
161.43 - 173.34
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.88/0.51%
52 Wk
162.19 - 222.86
Mkt Cap
29B
Payout Ratio
11.57
Open
173.34
P/E
23.63
EPS
1.94
Shares
179.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Republic offers private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients. Services are primarily offered in the San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles markets. The bank was founded in 1985.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9302.020 0.0900
REV1.350B1.367B17.000M

Analyst Ratings

First Republic Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Republic Bank (FRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Republic Bank's (FRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Republic Bank (FRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) was reported by UBS on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 188.00 expecting FRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Republic Bank (FRC)?

A

The stock price for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is $161.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Republic Bank (FRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.

Q

When is First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reporting earnings?

A

First Republic Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is First Republic Bank (FRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Republic Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does First Republic Bank (FRC) operate in?

A

First Republic Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.