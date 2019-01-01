|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.930
|2.020
|0.0900
|REV
|1.350B
|1.367B
|17.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Republic Bank’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) was reported by UBS on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 188.00 expecting FRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is $161.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.
First Republic Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Republic Bank.
First Republic Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.