Fletcher Building is a New Zealand-based building materials company with operations spanning New Zealand and Australia. It has a conglomerate structure with diverse operations across concrete, building products, steel, retail distribution, construction, and development. Having previously expanded internationally via acquisitions, operations have gradually refocused on the Australian and New Zealand businesses.

Fletcher Building Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fletcher Building (FRCEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FRCEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fletcher Building's (FRCEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fletcher Building.

Q

What is the target price for Fletcher Building (FRCEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fletcher Building

Q

Current Stock Price for Fletcher Building (FRCEF)?

A

The stock price for Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FRCEF) is $4.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:13:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fletcher Building (FRCEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fletcher Building.

Q

When is Fletcher Building (OTCPK:FRCEF) reporting earnings?

A

Fletcher Building does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fletcher Building (FRCEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fletcher Building.

Q

What sector and industry does Fletcher Building (FRCEF) operate in?

A

Fletcher Building is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.