Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
61.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
271.5M
Outstanding
Falco Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its mineral properties in the Rouyn-Noranda district for the base and precious metals. The company explores for the base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. All the company's operations and assets are all located in Canada.

Falco Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Falco Resources (FPRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Falco Resources (OTCPK: FPRGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Falco Resources's (FPRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Falco Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Falco Resources (FPRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Falco Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Falco Resources (FPRGF)?

A

The stock price for Falco Resources (OTCPK: FPRGF) is $0.2252 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:28:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Falco Resources (FPRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Falco Resources.

Q

When is Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Falco Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Falco Resources (FPRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Falco Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Falco Resources (FPRGF) operate in?

A

Falco Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.