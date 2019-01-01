Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fossil Group
The latest price target for Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting FOSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -63.07% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Fossil Group maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fossil Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fossil Group was filed on March 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fossil Group (FOSL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $2.50. The current price Fossil Group (FOSL) is trading at is $6.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
