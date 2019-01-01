Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Forestar Group
Forestar Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) was reported by Citigroup on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting FOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) was provided by Citigroup, and Forestar Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Forestar Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Forestar Group was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Forestar Group (FOR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $25.00. The current price Forestar Group (FOR) is trading at is $16.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
