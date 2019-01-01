ñol

Forestar Group
(NYSE:FOR)
16.775
-0.005[-0.03%]
At close: May 27
16.78
0.0050[0.03%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.21 - 23.76
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.2M / 49.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 86.1K
Mkt Cap834.4M
P/E5.63
50d Avg. Price16.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.96
Total Float18.2M

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Forestar Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.960

Quarterly Revenue

$421.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$421.6M

Earnings Recap

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Forestar Group beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $134.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 10.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Forestar Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.67 0.74 0.4 0.41
EPS Actual 0.81 0.85 0.6 0.59
Revenue Estimate 358.10M 403.47M 307.57M 285.24M
Revenue Actual 407.60M 418.70M 312.90M 287.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Forestar Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Forestar Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) reporting earnings?
A

Forestar Group (FOR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were Forestar Group’s (NYSE:FOR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $28M, which missed the estimate of $53M.

