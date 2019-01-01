Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Funko
Funko Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) was reported by DA Davidson on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting FNKO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.62% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) was provided by DA Davidson, and Funko maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Funko, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Funko was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Funko (FNKO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $50.00. The current price Funko (FNKO) is trading at is $20.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
