Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.7K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.51%
52 Wk
1 - 1.11
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
52.08
52.08
Open
-
P/E
14.88
EPS
0.02
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fraser and Neave is a Singapore-based company that operates through four segments: dairies, beverages, publishing and printing industries, and others. The dairies segment generates the majority of total revenue by manufacturing, marketing, and selling dairy products. The beverages segment is the second- largest contributor to total revenue through the production and selling of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. The publishing and printing business operates through a network of offices, printing plants, and distributors. The company mainly operates in East and Southeast Asia, with the majority of revenue generated in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Fraser and Neave Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fraser and Neave (FNEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fraser and Neave (OTCPK: FNEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fraser and Neave's (FNEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fraser and Neave.

Q

What is the target price for Fraser and Neave (FNEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fraser and Neave

Q

Current Stock Price for Fraser and Neave (FNEVF)?

A

The stock price for Fraser and Neave (OTCPK: FNEVF) is $1.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:48:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fraser and Neave (FNEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fraser and Neave.

Q

When is Fraser and Neave (OTCPK:FNEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Fraser and Neave does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fraser and Neave (FNEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fraser and Neave.

Q

What sector and industry does Fraser and Neave (FNEVF) operate in?

A

Fraser and Neave is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.