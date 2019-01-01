QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
14.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.35
EPS
-0.05
Shares
176.5M
Outstanding
Fancamp Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The company owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. It has announced the acquisition of ScoZinc as well as several prospective exploration licenses in surrounding regions.

Fancamp Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fancamp Exploration (FNCJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fancamp Exploration (OTCPK: FNCJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fancamp Exploration's (FNCJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fancamp Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Fancamp Exploration (FNCJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fancamp Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Fancamp Exploration (FNCJF)?

A

The stock price for Fancamp Exploration (OTCPK: FNCJF) is $0.0811 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:02:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fancamp Exploration (FNCJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fancamp Exploration.

Q

When is Fancamp Exploration (OTCPK:FNCJF) reporting earnings?

A

Fancamp Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fancamp Exploration (FNCJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fancamp Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Fancamp Exploration (FNCJF) operate in?

A

Fancamp Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.