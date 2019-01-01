Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Medical Care Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) was reported by HSBC on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) was provided by HSBC, and Fresenius Medical Care initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fresenius Medical Care, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fresenius Medical Care was filed on November 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) is trading at is $27.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
