Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Fresenius Medical Care missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fresenius Medical Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.52
|0.55
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.55
|0.45
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|5.22B
|5.31B
|5.36B
|5.40B
|Revenue Actual
|5.32B
|5.24B
|5.20B
|5.08B
