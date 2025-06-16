5 Stocks To Ride The German Market Rally

Stocks in the United States have struggled to regain their February all-time highs amid the tariff uncertainty. In fact, the S&P 500 remains one of the worst-performing major stock indices in the developed world in 2025.

One of the fundamental shifts we've seen this year is the end of the ‘There Is No Alternative' (TINA) status of U.S. stocks, which have dominated global equities since the end of the Great Financial Crisis. This shift began when markets were emerging from the prolonged 2022 bear market.

The most notable example of this trend is Germany's DAX index, which comprises the 40 largest publicly listed companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since the end of the bear market in October 2022, the DAX has returned more than 95% compared to a 42% return for the S&P 500.

All signs point to this outperformance continuing.

A gain of more than 40% in less than three years is something investors across history would gladly accept, but the outperformance of European equities compared to the U.S. is stark. There is also reason to believe that European stocks will continue challenging their American counterparts for market supremacy as the U.S. continues to engage in isolationist policies, while European central banks are slashing rates and governments commit to accommodative fiscal policies.

U.S. stocks should never be counted out, especially with consumer sentiment picking up in Q2. However, European stocks currently have more tailwinds, and Germany appears poised to prime its markets with an influx of capital. Today, we'll examine five German companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges (or at least accessible to American investors) that possess fundamental and technical strength, hinting at more upside ahead in the second half of 2025.

SAP SE ADR

SAP SAP has surged to become one of the largest enterprise software providers in the world, boasting a $341 billion market cap and annual sales revenue of more than $35 billion. The stock has already been up more than 50% in the last year but has traded flat over the previous month on heavy selling volume. However, the uptrend remains in place, and a new entry point could be about to materialize.

Before President Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs sent global markets into a tailspin, SAP shares had been steadily reaching new highs and riding the 50-day moving average for support. Now that those tariffs have been placed on indefinite hold, SAP has rebounded above the 50-day MA, which could once again serve as the stock's support level. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearing Oversold and strong Benzinga Edge scores (97.45 for Growth, 90.23 for Momentum), keep an eye on this chart and see if support holds at the 50-day MA.

Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR

Fresenius FMS is the world's primary provider of dialysis services and equipment for patients suffering from kidney diseases. The company generates approximately $19.5 billion in annual sales and employs over 123,000 full-time staff members. FMS shares have been a significant winner in 2025, with gains exceeding 26%. Its Benzinga Edge Growth Score of 89.82 suggests a strong foundation for further growth.

FMS had been riding the 50-day MA for support but broke out to new highs in May following a blowout earnings report. The stock has since been consolidating in a bullish wedge pattern characterized by higher lows and lower highs. This pattern often precedes another upside move, and indicators like the 50- and 200-day MAs and the RSI confirm that the uptrend is still in place. A breakout above the wedge pattern would be the entry point signal in this scenario.

BioNTech SE ADR

BioNTech BNTX, along with Pfizer, pioneered the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and its shareholders were rewarded with parabolic gains in 2021. The stock briefly topped $350 per share but failed to maintain that momentum as COVID-19 faded and mRNA vaccines have struggled to make breakthroughs in other areas, such as cancer research. However, BioNTech is ready to boost its prospects by acquiring CureVac N.V. CVAC in a $1.25 billion cash deal. The acquisition will enhance BioNTech's mRNA pipeline and provide new avenues for important oncology research.

Purchasing a promising contemporary like CureVac helps cement the momentum swing from the April lows. The stock has been volatile, but a support level has been forming; it recently broke an eight-day losing streak on the Friday following the acquisition announcement. The next upswing could finally take the stock back over $120 for the first time since January.

Rheinmetall AG

Since we last checked in on Rheinmetall RNMBY in the wake of the White House shouting match between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, the German-based defense manufacturer has posted its first-ever $10 billion (USD equivalent) quarter. In Q1 2025, Rheinmetall generated $10.48 billion in revenue and $755 million in profits, both records for the company. Profit margins remained strong at 7.2%, marking the eighth instance in the last 10 quarters where profit margins have exceeded 7%.

Germany's government is prepared to increase national defense spending, with fundamental and technical indicators pointing toward further gains. The 50-day MA has been a strong support level, and the RSI has dipped to its lowest point in weeks. A big selloff last week took shares down to the 50-day MA once again before immediately bouncing higher; this could be an ideal entry point for new investors with long-term timeframes.

Siemens AG

If you're looking for German companies focusing on robotics, automation, and healthcare, Siemens SMAWF is worth a glance. The company generates 75% of its revenue from Germany, China, and the U.S. and its profit margins have increased from under 5% in 2022 to over 12% in 2025. Margin growth isn't the only thing driving the stock up over 25% this year either.

The stock formed a Golden Cross when the 50-day MA rose above the 200-day MA in October, sending shares from $185 to $260 in under six months. After the tariff pullback in April, the stock quickly broke back above the 50-day MA but failed to reach new all-time highs, unlike some of its German counterparts. The RSI is fading, which could signal weakening momentum; however, the 50-day MA is also a potential support level, as the overall trend still points upward.

