Aurora Cannabis, Bitdeer Technologies Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB fell 20.1% to $4.70 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
Aurora Cannabis posted a quarterly loss of 24 cents per share.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO shares tumbled 22.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics shares jumped 189% on Tuesday after the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for CER-1236.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC declined 14.1% to $66.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Tuesday.
- Vince Holding Corp. VNCE dipped 13.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday. Vince Holding recently posted a first-quarter loss of 37 cents per share.
- Jyong Biotech Ltd. MENS fell 9.5% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday. Jyong Biotech, recently, announced the pricing of $20 million initial public offering.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR fell 6.3% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $300 million proposed private placement of Convertible Senior Notes.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS declined 4.4% to $25.90 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Tuesday.
