June 18, 2025 8:35 AM 1 min read

Aurora Cannabis, Bitdeer Technologies Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB fell 20.1% to $4.70 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Aurora Cannabis posted a quarterly loss of 24 cents per share.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO shares tumbled 22.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics shares jumped 189% on Tuesday after the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for CER-1236.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC declined 14.1% to $66.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Tuesday.
  • Vince Holding Corp. VNCE dipped 13.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday. Vince Holding recently posted a first-quarter loss of 37 cents per share.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd. MENS fell 9.5% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday. Jyong Biotech, recently, announced the pricing of $20 million initial public offering.
  • Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR fell 6.3% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $300 million proposed private placement of Convertible Senior Notes.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS declined 4.4% to $25.90 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Tuesday.

