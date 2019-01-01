Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies
Fleetcor Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) was reported by Truist Securities on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $290.00 expecting FLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.15% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) was provided by Truist Securities, and Fleetcor Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fleetcor Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fleetcor Technologies was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $280.00 to $290.00. The current price Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) is trading at is $249.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
