There is no Press for this Ticker
Flame Seal Products Inc is a United States based research and development company focused on the investigation and application of passive Fire Prevention Technologies. It develops and manufactures fire protection products, including liquid fire retardant penetrants and coatings as well as powder additives and finished goods. The company offers fire blankets and fire protection jackets for conduits, cable trays, wiring, pipes, valves, actuators, flanges and instruments.

Flame Seal Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flame Seal Products (FLMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flame Seal Products (OTCEM: FLMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flame Seal Products's (FLMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flame Seal Products.

Q

What is the target price for Flame Seal Products (FLMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flame Seal Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Flame Seal Products (FLMP)?

A

The stock price for Flame Seal Products (OTCEM: FLMP) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:47:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flame Seal Products (FLMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flame Seal Products.

Q

When is Flame Seal Products (OTCEM:FLMP) reporting earnings?

A

Flame Seal Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flame Seal Products (FLMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flame Seal Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Flame Seal Products (FLMP) operate in?

A

Flame Seal Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.