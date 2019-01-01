QQQ
Range
5.51 - 5.67
Vol / Avg.
609.4K/767.3K
Div / Yield
0.58/10.55%
52 Wk
3.88 - 6.58
Mkt Cap
262M
Payout Ratio
1507.25
Open
5.52
P/E
212.56
EPS
0.12
Shares
46.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Falcon Minerals Corp is the United States based oil-weighted minerals company. The company owns and acquires high growth core-of-the-core oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests covering more than 250,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. It derives revenue from royalty interests, mineral interests, non-participating royalty interests and overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Falcon Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Falcon Minerals (FLMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Falcon Minerals's (FLMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Falcon Minerals (FLMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting FLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Falcon Minerals (FLMN)?

A

The stock price for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) is $5.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Falcon Minerals (FLMN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Falcon Minerals (FLMN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) reporting earnings?

A

Falcon Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Falcon Minerals (FLMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Falcon Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Falcon Minerals (FLMN) operate in?

A

Falcon Minerals is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.