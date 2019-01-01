QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.2K
Div / Yield
1.42/2.24%
52 Wk
63 - 82.03
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
65.57
Open
-
P/E
30.75
EPS
0.65
Shares
84M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fielmann AG is an optical retailer that offers eyewear fashion at a low price. Its main market is Europe. The company offers a wide range of products: glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and hearing aids. The assortment of models is fashionable, and the firm offers its products at reasonable prices. Fielmann is involved in all levels of the optical industry value-added chain: designing, manufacturing, product offering, and optician services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fielmann Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fielmann (FLMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fielmann (OTCPK: FLMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fielmann's (FLMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fielmann.

Q

What is the target price for Fielmann (FLMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fielmann

Q

Current Stock Price for Fielmann (FLMNF)?

A

The stock price for Fielmann (OTCPK: FLMNF) is $63.6406 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:35:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fielmann (FLMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fielmann.

Q

When is Fielmann (OTCPK:FLMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Fielmann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fielmann (FLMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fielmann.

Q

What sector and industry does Fielmann (FLMNF) operate in?

A

Fielmann is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.