Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Homology Medicines Inc is a US-based genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Homology Medicines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Homology Medicines (FIXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Homology Medicines's (FIXX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Homology Medicines (FIXX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) was reported by B of A Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting FIXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.58% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Homology Medicines (FIXX)?

A

The stock price for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) is $2.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Homology Medicines (FIXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Homology Medicines.

Q

When is Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) reporting earnings?

A

Homology Medicines's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Homology Medicines (FIXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Homology Medicines.

Q

What sector and industry does Homology Medicines (FIXX) operate in?

A

Homology Medicines is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.