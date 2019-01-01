Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Mar 30 EPS $2.490 Quarterly Revenue $996.3M Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31) $996.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Five Below using advanced sorting and filters.

Date time Quarter Prior EPS Est EPS Actual EPS EPS Surprise Prior Rev Est Rev Actual Rev Rev Surprise Get Alert No Data

Five Below Questions & Answers Q When is Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reporting earnings? A Five Below ( FIVE ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 31, 2022 . The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q4 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)? A The Actual EPS was $0.15 , which beat the estimate of $0.13 . Q What were Five Below’s (NASDAQ:FIVE) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $232.9M , which beat the estimate of $230M .

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.