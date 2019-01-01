ñol

First National Bank
(OTCEM:FIGR)
500.00
00
At close: Aug 30

First National Bank (OTC:FIGR), Dividends

First National Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First National Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 17, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First National Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First National Bank (FIGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First National Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $7.60 on January 3, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own First National Bank (FIGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First National Bank (FIGR). The last dividend payout was on January 3, 2013 and was $7.60

Q
How much per share is the next First National Bank (FIGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First National Bank (FIGR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $7.60 on January 3, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for First National Bank (OTCEM:FIGR)?
A

First National Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First National Bank (FIGR) was $7.60 and was paid out next on January 3, 2013.

