Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Guaranty Bancshares Inc provides personalized commercial banking services to its customers in Louisiana, through several banking facilities in the Market Services Areas. Its principal business activity includes attracting deposits and investing it together with funds generated from operations and borrowings insecurities and in lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base. The company offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans.

First Guaranty Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBIP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Guaranty Bancshares's (FGBIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Guaranty Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP)?

A

The stock price for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBIP) is $25.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:32:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Q

When is First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBIP) reporting earnings?

A

First Guaranty Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP) operate in?

A

First Guaranty Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.