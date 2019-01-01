First Guaranty Bancshares Inc provides personalized commercial banking services to its customers in Louisiana, through several banking facilities in the Market Services Areas. Its principal business activity includes attracting deposits and investing it together with funds generated from operations and borrowings insecurities and in lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base. The company offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans.