First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Foundation
The latest price target for First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) was reported by Raymond James on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting FFWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.39% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) was provided by Raymond James, and First Foundation maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Foundation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Foundation was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Foundation (FFWM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $28.00. The current price First Foundation (FFWM) is trading at is $22.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
