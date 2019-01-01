First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Foundation beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $23.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Foundation's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.64 0.52 0.44 EPS Actual 0.53 0.84 0.60 0.50 Revenue Estimate 74.35M 76.45M 68.46M 64.20M Revenue Actual 75.79M 89.87M 71.94M 66.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.