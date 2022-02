Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic film using the biaxially-oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as Bopet film. Its products include a printing base film, stamping foil base film, metallized film, high gloss film, heat-sealable film, etc. The firm's products are used in consumer-based packaging, imaging, electronics, and electrical industries as well as in magnetic products. It markets its products under the brand name of Fuwei. The company generates the majority of its revenues from China.