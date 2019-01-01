|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Finl Holding Co (OTCPK: FFHMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Finl Holding Co.
There is no analysis for First Finl Holding Co
The stock price for First Finl Holding Co (OTCPK: FFHMY) is $11.5 last updated Wed Jul 26 2017 16:00:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Finl Holding Co.
First Finl Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Finl Holding Co.
First Finl Holding Co is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.