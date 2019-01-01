QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Financial Holding Co Ltd is a financial services holding company that consists of various subsidiaries. Most of the company's activities are overwhelmingly concentrated in Taiwan. Its largest revenue-contributing subsidiary, First Bank, derives most of its net revenue from net interest income. First Bank's expansion strategy targets China and Southeast Asia, as well as developed economies across the globe. First Bank emphasizes distribution chain financing and has adjusted its loan portfolio away from capital-intensive lending, together with a focus on fee-based businesses. The company also engages in asset management, securities trading, brokerage services, insurance, venture capital, consulting, and distressed asset investing.

First Finl Holding Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Finl Holding Co (FFHMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Finl Holding Co (OTCPK: FFHMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Finl Holding Co's (FFHMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Finl Holding Co.

Q

What is the target price for First Finl Holding Co (FFHMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Finl Holding Co

Q

Current Stock Price for First Finl Holding Co (FFHMY)?

A

The stock price for First Finl Holding Co (OTCPK: FFHMY) is $11.5 last updated Wed Jul 26 2017 16:00:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Finl Holding Co (FFHMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Finl Holding Co.

Q

When is First Finl Holding Co (OTCPK:FFHMY) reporting earnings?

A

First Finl Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Finl Holding Co (FFHMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Finl Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does First Finl Holding Co (FFHMY) operate in?

A

First Finl Holding Co is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.