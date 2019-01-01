First Financial Holding Co Ltd is a financial services holding company that consists of various subsidiaries. Most of the company's activities are overwhelmingly concentrated in Taiwan. Its largest revenue-contributing subsidiary, First Bank, derives most of its net revenue from net interest income. First Bank's expansion strategy targets China and Southeast Asia, as well as developed economies across the globe. First Bank emphasizes distribution chain financing and has adjusted its loan portfolio away from capital-intensive lending, together with a focus on fee-based businesses. The company also engages in asset management, securities trading, brokerage services, insurance, venture capital, consulting, and distressed asset investing.