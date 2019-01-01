QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/94.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.82 - 9.91
Mkt Cap
142.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp is a newly organized blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fintech Ecosystem Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fintech Ecosystem Dev (FEXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ: FEXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fintech Ecosystem Dev's (FEXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fintech Ecosystem Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Fintech Ecosystem Dev (FEXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fintech Ecosystem Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Fintech Ecosystem Dev (FEXD)?

A

The stock price for Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ: FEXD) is $9.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:41:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fintech Ecosystem Dev (FEXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fintech Ecosystem Dev.

Q

When is Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ:FEXD) reporting earnings?

A

Fintech Ecosystem Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fintech Ecosystem Dev (FEXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fintech Ecosystem Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Fintech Ecosystem Dev (FEXD) operate in?

A

Fintech Ecosystem Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.