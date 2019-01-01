ñol

Phoenix New Media
(NYSE:FENG)
Phoenix New Media Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing 48 Class A ordinary shares. recently split on Monday, May 23, 2022 with a ratio of 1:6
4.16
-0.12[-2.80%]
Last update: 11:48AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.06 - 4.37
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 5.28
Open / Close4.15 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.5M
Vol / Avg.51.2K / 184.6K
Mkt Cap23M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-6.72
Total Float-

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Phoenix New Media

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Phoenix New Media Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Phoenix New Media (FENG)?
A

The latest price target for Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) was reported by Macquarie on August 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.10 expecting FENG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.71% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Phoenix New Media (FENG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) was provided by Macquarie, and Phoenix New Media maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Phoenix New Media (FENG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Phoenix New Media, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Phoenix New Media was filed on August 16, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 16, 2019.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Phoenix New Media (FENG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Phoenix New Media (FENG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.60 to $8.10. The current price Phoenix New Media (FENG) is trading at is $4.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

