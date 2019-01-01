Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) was reported by Macquarie on August 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.10 expecting FENG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.71% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) was provided by Macquarie, and Phoenix New Media maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Phoenix New Media, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Phoenix New Media was filed on August 16, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 16, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Phoenix New Media (FENG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.60 to $8.10. The current price Phoenix New Media (FENG) is trading at is $4.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
