Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$27.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$175.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Phoenix New Media using advanced sorting and filters.
Phoenix New Media Questions & Answers
When is Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) reporting earnings?
Phoenix New Media (FENG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Phoenix New Media’s (NYSE:FENG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $58M, which beat the estimate of $55.5M.
