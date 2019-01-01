QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
83.9K/135.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
18M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
85.8M
Outstanding
FenixOro Gold Corp is engaged in acquiring and exploring high-grade gold projects in Colombia. The company's flagship Abriaqui Project, located at the Panamerican Highway, approximately 100 km NW of Medellin in Antioquia, Colombia.

FenixOro Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FenixOro Gold (OTCQB: FDVXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FenixOro Gold's (FDVXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FenixOro Gold.

Q

What is the target price for FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FenixOro Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for FenixOro Gold (FDVXF)?

A

The stock price for FenixOro Gold (OTCQB: FDVXF) is $0.2097 last updated Today at 8:08:00 PM.

Q

Does FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FenixOro Gold.

Q

When is FenixOro Gold (OTCQB:FDVXF) reporting earnings?

A

FenixOro Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FenixOro Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does FenixOro Gold (FDVXF) operate in?

A

FenixOro Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.