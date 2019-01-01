Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan beat estimated earnings by 13.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $1.75 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freeport-McMoRan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.81 0.75 0.51 EPS Actual 0.96 0.89 0.77 0.51 Revenue Estimate 6.47B 6.18B 5.81B 4.89B Revenue Actual 6.16B 6.08B 5.75B 4.85B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.