There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Franklin Credit Management Corp is a specialty consumer finance company. It is primarily engaged in the servicing and resolution of performing, reperforming and nonperforming residential mortgage loans, including specialized loan recovery and collection servicing, and in the analysis, pricing, and acquisition of residential mortgage portfolios, for third parties.

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Credit Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Credit Mgmt (FCRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Credit Mgmt (OTCPK: FCRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Credit Mgmt's (FCRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Credit Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Credit Mgmt (FCRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin Credit Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Credit Mgmt (FCRM)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Credit Mgmt (OTCPK: FCRM) is $0.1611 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:54:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Credit Mgmt (FCRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin Credit Mgmt.

Q

When is Franklin Credit Mgmt (OTCPK:FCRM) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Credit Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin Credit Mgmt (FCRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Credit Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Credit Mgmt (FCRM) operate in?

A

Franklin Credit Mgmt is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.