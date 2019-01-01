ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
FTI Consulting
(NYSE:FCN)
167.25
2.25[1.36%]
At close: May 27
167.08
-0.1700[-0.10%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low166.2 - 168.13
52 Week High/Low131.5 - 170.65
Open / Close166.2 / 167.08
Float / Outstanding25.6M / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.132.8K / 222.1K
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E25.82
50d Avg. Price160.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.76
Total Float25.6M

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FTI Consulting reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.660

Quarterly Revenue

$723.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$723.6M

Earnings Recap

 

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FTI Consulting beat estimated earnings by 24.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $37.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTI Consulting's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.02 1.48 1.52 1.34
EPS Actual 1.13 2.02 1.74 1.89
Revenue Estimate 671.79M 675.02M 642.68M 619.13M
Revenue Actual 676.23M 702.23M 711.49M 686.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of FTI Consulting using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

FTI Consulting Questions & Answers

Q
When is FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) reporting earnings?
A

FTI Consulting (FCN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Q
What were FTI Consulting’s (NYSE:FCN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $444.7M, which missed the estimate of $455.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.