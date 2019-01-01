FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FTI Consulting beat estimated earnings by 24.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $37.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTI Consulting's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.48 1.52 1.34 EPS Actual 1.13 2.02 1.74 1.89 Revenue Estimate 671.79M 675.02M 642.68M 619.13M Revenue Actual 676.23M 702.23M 711.49M 686.28M

