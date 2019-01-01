FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) was reported by Truist Securities on June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $220.00 expecting FCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) was provided by Truist Securities, and FTI Consulting maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FTI Consulting, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FTI Consulting was filed on June 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FTI Consulting (FCN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $200.00 to $220.00. The current price FTI Consulting (FCN) is trading at is $168.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
