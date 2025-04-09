Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Blast Off In April

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN

On March 11, Gladstone Investment announced the sale of its portfolio company Nocturne Luxury Villas, Inc. to an affiliate of Calera Capital. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $11.42.

RSI Value: 26.1

26.1 GAIN Price Action: Shares of Gladstone Investment fell 1.1% to close at $11.77 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 47.83 Momentum score.

S&P Global Inc SPGI

S&P Global will release first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $407.69.

RSI Value: 29

29 SPGI Price Action: Shares of S&P Global gained 0.7% to close at $441.50 on Tuesday.

Shares of S&P Global gained 0.7% to close at $441.50 on Tuesday.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp FCF

On March 18, First Commonwealth Financial received all regulatory approvals required to complete CenterGroup merger. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $12.41.

RSI Value: 26.3

26.3 FCF Price Action: Shares of First Commonwealth Financial gained 0.6% to close at $14.16 on Tuesday.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial gained 0.6% to close at $14.16 on Tuesday.

