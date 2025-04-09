April 9, 2025 7:00 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Financial Stocks That Could Blast Off In April

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN

  • On March 11, Gladstone Investment announced the sale of its portfolio company Nocturne Luxury Villas, Inc. to an affiliate of Calera Capital. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $11.42.
  • RSI Value: 26.1
  • GAIN Price Action: Shares of Gladstone Investment fell 1.1% to close at $11.77 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 47.83 Momentum score.

S&P Global Inc SPGI      

  • S&P Global will release first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $407.69.
  • RSI Value: 29
  • SPGI Price Action: Shares of S&P Global gained 0.7% to close at $441.50 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in SPGI stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp FCF

  • On March 18, First Commonwealth Financial received all regulatory approvals required to complete CenterGroup merger. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $12.41.
  • RSI Value: 26.3
  • FCF Price Action: Shares of First Commonwealth Financial gained 0.6% to close at $14.16 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in FCF shares.

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

FCF Logo
FCFFirst Commonwealth Financial Corp
$14.16-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.55
Growth
30.60
Quality
4.94
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GAIN Logo
GAINGladstone Investment Corp
$12.001.95%
SPGI Logo
SPGIS&P Global Inc
$428.72-2.89%
Got Questions? Ask
Which financial stocks will rebound from their lows?
How might Gladstone Investment recover after the sale?
What factors could drive S&P Global back up?
Will First Commonwealth Financial benefit from the merger?
What trends indicate a recovery for FCF shares?
How does the RSI indicator influence buying decisions?
Are there hidden investment opportunities in oversold stocks?
Which sector trends could affect financial stocks soon?
What implications does upcoming earnings have for SPGI?
How can investors capitalize on market corrections in finance?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Long IdeasNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasExpert Ideasfinancial stcoksPro ProjectRSI

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved