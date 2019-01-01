First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Commonwealth
First Commonwealth Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting FCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.23% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and First Commonwealth upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Commonwealth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Commonwealth was filed on January 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Commonwealth (FCF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $19.00. The current price First Commonwealth (FCF) is trading at is $14.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
