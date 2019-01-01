First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Commonwealth missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $4.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.32 0.33 0.29 EPS Actual 0.37 0.36 0.31 0.41 Revenue Estimate 97.24M 94.52M 94.31M 95.97M Revenue Actual 96.59M 98.12M 94.58M 97.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.