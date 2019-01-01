First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Commonwealth missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was down $4.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.32
|0.33
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.36
|0.31
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|97.24M
|94.52M
|94.31M
|95.97M
|Revenue Actual
|96.59M
|98.12M
|94.58M
|97.11M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Commonwealth using advanced sorting and filters.
First Commonwealth Questions & Answers
First Commonwealth (FCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
The Actual Revenue was $77.8M, which beat the estimate of $76.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.