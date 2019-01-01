FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was reported by Keybanc on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FCEL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was provided by Keybanc, and FuelCell Energy initiated their sector weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FuelCell Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FuelCell Energy was filed on January 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FuelCell Energy (FCEL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price FuelCell Energy (FCEL) is trading at is $4.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
