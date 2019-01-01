FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FuelCell Energy , and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FuelCell Energy was filed on January 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 5, 2023 .