Plug Power Stock Gains After CFO Share Purchase

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares saw a modest gain late Monday, trading up 2.1% to 79 cents, after initially surging as much as 8.5% earlier in the session. The uptick follows an announcement that CFO Paul Middleton purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock for approximately $250,000 on May 16.

What To Know: In a Monday morning press release, Middleton stated his confidence in Plug Power’s long-term vision and financial strength. This move comes on the heels of the company’s first-quarter 2025 earnings report, which showed revenue of $133.7 million.

Plug Power last week reported first-quarter 2025 revenue of $133.67 million, surpassing analyst estimates and marking an 11% year-over-year increase driven by strong electrolyzer sales.

However, the company posted a wider-than-expected net loss of 21 cents per share, leading analysts to remain cautious despite positive second-quarter revenue guidance.

Notably, net cash used in operating and investing activities significantly decreased to $152.1 million, a substantial improvement from $288.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Plug Power has also expanded its hydrogen production capacity to 40 tons per day across three operational plants, while seeing growth in its electrolyzer and fuel cell businesses.

What Else: Plug Power on Monday said the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests was also highlighted by CEO Andy Marsh’s decision to take 50% of his 2025 compensation in Plug Power stock.

Peer clean energy manufacturing company FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL also saw gains Monday, jumping 18.45% to $4.88 on Monday, despite no specific company news driving the rally.

Notably, FuelCell has a high short interest, with about 23.9% of its float currently sold short, which could contribute to volatile price swings if short sellers are forced to cover their positions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG has a 52-week high of $3.55 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

