FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 10
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$31.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$31.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of FuelCell Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
FuelCell Energy Questions & Answers
When is FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reporting earnings?
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.96, which missed the estimate of $-3.24.
What were FuelCell Energy’s (NASDAQ:FCEL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.4M, which beat the estimate of $19.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.