Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE: FBRT) was reported by JonesTrading on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting FBRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE: FBRT) was provided by JonesTrading, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Franklin BSP Realty Trust was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) is trading at is $15.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
