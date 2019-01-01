Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$55.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$77.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Franklin BSP Realty Trust using advanced sorting and filters.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Questions & Answers
When is Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) reporting earnings?
Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s (NYSE:FBRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $55.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.