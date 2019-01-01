First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First BanCorp
First BanCorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting FBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and First BanCorp initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First BanCorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First BanCorp was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First BanCorp (FBP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price First BanCorp (FBP) is trading at is $14.85, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
