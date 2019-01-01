ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First BanCorp
(NYSE:FBP)
15.17
0.39[2.64%]
At close: May 27
15.17
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low14.82 - 15.21
52 Week High/Low10.88 - 16.62
Open / Close14.85 / 15.17
Float / Outstanding139.7M / 197.5M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 2.2M
Mkt Cap3B
P/E10.53
50d Avg. Price13.53
Div / Yield0.48/3.16%
Payout Ratio23.61
EPS0.42
Total Float139.7M

First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First BanCorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$185.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$211M

Earnings Recap

 

First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First BanCorp beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $9.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.30 0.26 0.24
EPS Actual 0.36 0.37 0.36 0.31
Revenue Estimate 183.96M 179.85M 178.69M 179.48M
Revenue Actual 184.14M 184.74M 184.78M 176.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First BanCorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First BanCorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reporting earnings?
A

First BanCorp (FBP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Q
What were First BanCorp’s (NYSE:FBP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $123.9M, which missed the estimate of $125.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.