First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

First BanCorp beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $9.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.30 0.26 0.24 EPS Actual 0.36 0.37 0.36 0.31 Revenue Estimate 183.96M 179.85M 178.69M 179.48M Revenue Actual 184.14M 184.74M 184.78M 176.26M

