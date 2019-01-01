First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Bancshares
First Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) was reported by DA Davidson on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.50 expecting FBMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) was provided by DA Davidson, and First Bancshares downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Bancshares was filed on June 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Bancshares (FBMS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $44.00 to $44.50. The current price First Bancshares (FBMS) is trading at is $29.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.