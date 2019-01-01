ñol

FB Financial
(NYSE:FBK)
42.43
0.93[2.24%]
At close: May 27
42.48
0.0500[0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low41.73 - 42.57
52 Week High/Low34.99 - 48.04
Open / Close41.73 / 42.48
Float / Outstanding25.3M / 47.2M
Vol / Avg.94.8K / 144.7K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E11.77
50d Avg. Price41.25
Div / Yield0.52/1.22%
Payout Ratio12.74
EPS0.74
Total Float25.3M

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FB Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 18

EPS

$0.740

Quarterly Revenue

$131.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$129.6M

Earnings Recap

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.81 0.74 0.87
EPS Actual 0.89 0.89 0.88 1.12
Revenue Estimate 138.57M 137.85M 132.01M 154.91M
Revenue Actual 133.60M 146.77M 135.14M 150.38M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) reporting earnings?
A

FB Financial (FBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were FB Financial’s (NYSE:FBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $67.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

