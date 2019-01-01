FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.81 0.74 0.87 EPS Actual 0.89 0.89 0.88 1.12 Revenue Estimate 138.57M 137.85M 132.01M 154.91M Revenue Actual 133.60M 146.77M 135.14M 150.38M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.