FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FB Financial
FB Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting FBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) was provided by Stephens & Co., and FB Financial maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FB Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FB Financial was filed on January 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FB Financial (FBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.00 to $52.00. The current price FB Financial (FBK) is trading at is $42.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.