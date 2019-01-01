First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Apr 28 EPS $1.020 Quarterly Revenue $28.8M Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $28.8M

Earnings History

First Business Financial Questions & Answers Q When is First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) reporting earnings? A First Business Financial ( FBIZ ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022 . The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ)? A The Actual EPS was $0.22 , which missed the estimate of $0.41 . Q What were First Business Financial’s (NASDAQ:FBIZ) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $20.2M , which beat the estimate of $19.5M .

