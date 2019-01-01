First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.020
Quarterly Revenue
$28.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Business Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
First Business Financial Questions & Answers
When is First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) reporting earnings?
First Business Financial (FBIZ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.41.
What were First Business Financial’s (NASDAQ:FBIZ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.2M, which beat the estimate of $19.5M.
