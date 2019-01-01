Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) was reported by Roth Capital on April 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting FBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 373.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) was provided by Roth Capital, and Fortress Biotech maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fortress Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fortress Biotech was filed on April 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fortress Biotech (FBIO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $5.00. The current price Fortress Biotech (FBIO) is trading at is $1.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
