Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$23.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$23.9M
Earnings History
Fortress Biotech Questions & Answers
When is Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) reporting earnings?
Fortress Biotech (FBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.43, which missed the estimate of $-0.30.
What were Fortress Biotech’s (NASDAQ:FBIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.4M, which missed the estimate of $44.1M.
